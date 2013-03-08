AUM Sororities and Fraternities come together for Greek Week
The first week in April marked a special time for the Greek organizations at AUM. It began the annual Greek Week, which included a series of events that helped to promote the presence of the Greek chapters on campus.
In return, these events are “designed to motivate Greeks to be aware of the contributions they make to campus life,” said Lakecia Harris, the Director of Student Involvement and Leadership Programs at AUM.
Sorority members from the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC): Alpha Gamma Delta, Zeta Tau Alpha and Delta Zeta participated in the event. The week also represented fraternity members from the North-American Interfraternity Conference (NIC): Lambda Chi Alpha and Sigma Alpha Epsilon. In addition, members from the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. (NPHC) consisting of the sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta and Sigma Gamma Rho as well. It also included the fraternities Phi Beta Sigma and Kappa Alpha Psi.
The week started with Phi Beta Sigma’s Sleep Out for the Homeless on the quad Monday, April 2 where people donated clothes to give to charity. The fraternity also set up a table on the quad for a voter’s registration drive the next day.
Tuesday embraced Alcohol Awareness Greek Day. The Greeks partnered up with the Counseling Center and set up tables on the quad to educate
students about alcohol awareness. The event included free cook-out of hamburgers and hot dogs for students on campus.
Wednesday night concluded with the Greek God and Goddess Pageant. The titles for Greek God and Goddess went to Josh Oates from Lambda Chi Alpha and Ashley Ivey from Alpha Gamma Delta. Thursday, the last day of Greek Week, took place just in time before a thunderstorm hit the campus. Some of the Greek members joined in at the Unity Step-Dance or also better known as,“strolling.”
After, the Delta Zeta sorority had their Turtle Tug fundraiser, a philanthropy event similar to tug-of-war, but with a pool of Jell-O in the middle. Eight teams participated and winners from each round received gift cards to places around Montgomery. The sorority raised about $200 from the event and will be donated toward Gallaudet University.
The sorority’s national philanthropy supports the speech and hearing impaired. According to the Delta Zeta’s website, Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., is the only one in the world with undergraduate programs available to hearing impaired students.
Harris, who’s been with the Student Involvement and Leadership Programs since 2007, said that she thought the overall week was successful. She mentioned that over 150 students at AUM are involved with the Greek system. Also, she expressed that she hopes to see an increase in students who want to be involved and connected to campus life in the future.
For additional information on the Gallaudet University and other speech and hearing organizations that Delta Zeta supports, check out their website, www.deltazeta.org.
Rebecca Ingram
Staff Writer
In return, these events are “designed to motivate Greeks to be aware of the contributions they make to campus life,” said Lakecia Harris, the Director of Student Involvement and Leadership Programs at AUM.
Sorority members from the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC): Alpha Gamma Delta, Zeta Tau Alpha and Delta Zeta participated in the event. The week also represented fraternity members from the North-American Interfraternity Conference (NIC): Lambda Chi Alpha and Sigma Alpha Epsilon. In addition, members from the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. (NPHC) consisting of the sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta and Sigma Gamma Rho as well. It also included the fraternities Phi Beta Sigma and Kappa Alpha Psi.
The week started with Phi Beta Sigma’s Sleep Out for the Homeless on the quad Monday, April 2 where people donated clothes to give to charity. The fraternity also set up a table on the quad for a voter’s registration drive the next day.
Tuesday embraced Alcohol Awareness Greek Day. The Greeks partnered up with the Counseling Center and set up tables on the quad to educate
students about alcohol awareness. The event included free cook-out of hamburgers and hot dogs for students on campus.
Wednesday night concluded with the Greek God and Goddess Pageant. The titles for Greek God and Goddess went to Josh Oates from Lambda Chi Alpha and Ashley Ivey from Alpha Gamma Delta. Thursday, the last day of Greek Week, took place just in time before a thunderstorm hit the campus. Some of the Greek members joined in at the Unity Step-Dance or also better known as,“strolling.”
After, the Delta Zeta sorority had their Turtle Tug fundraiser, a philanthropy event similar to tug-of-war, but with a pool of Jell-O in the middle. Eight teams participated and winners from each round received gift cards to places around Montgomery. The sorority raised about $200 from the event and will be donated toward Gallaudet University.
The sorority’s national philanthropy supports the speech and hearing impaired. According to the Delta Zeta’s website, Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., is the only one in the world with undergraduate programs available to hearing impaired students.
Harris, who’s been with the Student Involvement and Leadership Programs since 2007, said that she thought the overall week was successful. She mentioned that over 150 students at AUM are involved with the Greek system. Also, she expressed that she hopes to see an increase in students who want to be involved and connected to campus life in the future.
For additional information on the Gallaudet University and other speech and hearing organizations that Delta Zeta supports, check out their website, www.deltazeta.org.
Rebecca Ingram
Staff Writer
Reach Week at AUM
"The Big Question"
The Baptist Student Center, also known as the BCM, hosted Reach Week from April 2 to April 5. The four day event had day and night time events, which were held in Goodwyn Hall 109.
“The purpose of the event was to have gospel conversations,” said Bekah Gordon, associate campus minister.
On Monday, they passed out free water during the day and that night the BCM praise band led worship music, followed by a performance by Phase 3 and then concluded with a message by Bill Overstreet, a minister from Tuscaloosa.
The daytime activity on Tuesday was The Big Question, which gave students a chance to write their
answers to what they thought about love, peace, hope, freedom and Jesus. That night another worship service was held that included solos, duets, poetry readings and a devotional message from Lee Dymond, the campus minister.
Wednesday was the Big Picture, a self-guided tour full of images that represented
different words. The week concluded on Thursday with Journey, which involved several local churches gathering on the quad to pass out information to students about their college ministries at their church.
Davey Allen
Staff Writer
“The purpose of the event was to have gospel conversations,” said Bekah Gordon, associate campus minister.
On Monday, they passed out free water during the day and that night the BCM praise band led worship music, followed by a performance by Phase 3 and then concluded with a message by Bill Overstreet, a minister from Tuscaloosa.
The daytime activity on Tuesday was The Big Question, which gave students a chance to write their
answers to what they thought about love, peace, hope, freedom and Jesus. That night another worship service was held that included solos, duets, poetry readings and a devotional message from Lee Dymond, the campus minister.
Wednesday was the Big Picture, a self-guided tour full of images that represented
different words. The week concluded on Thursday with Journey, which involved several local churches gathering on the quad to pass out information to students about their college ministries at their church.
Davey Allen
Staff Writer
Poet Neil Carpathios kicks off AUM’s celebration of Poetry Month
In honor of National Poetry Month, AUM is celebrating with “Four Mondays of Poetry.” The celebration began with a poetry reading and discussion by poet Neil Carpathios on April 2. Carpathios read from his works which include Playground of Flesh, At the Axis of Imponderables and Beyond the Bones. During the discussion, he was asked what influenced him to become a poet.
“I wrote my first love poem to my teacher Mrs. Smith, but I became more serious in college. I still struggle to find my own style,” said Carpthios. He advised young poets to find their own subject and suggested that younger poets study other styles of poetry.
“You can’t be expected to get a feel for your own style unless you study other writer’s styles,” said Carpathios.
The “Four Mondays of Poetry” events are free for admission and open to the public. For more information on AUM’s celebration of Poetry Month visit www.aum.edu/poetrymonth.
Corsica Taylor
Staff Writer
“I wrote my first love poem to my teacher Mrs. Smith, but I became more serious in college. I still struggle to find my own style,” said Carpthios. He advised young poets to find their own subject and suggested that younger poets study other styles of poetry.
“You can’t be expected to get a feel for your own style unless you study other writer’s styles,” said Carpathios.
The “Four Mondays of Poetry” events are free for admission and open to the public. For more information on AUM’s celebration of Poetry Month visit www.aum.edu/poetrymonth.
Corsica Taylor
Staff Writer
AUM Welcomes its First Women’s Wellness Symposium
AUM hosted its first Women’s Wellness Symposium on March 30. School of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau, the Counseling Center, and the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs organized the event to bring greater awareness to diseases and other health issues that plague women, especially those in the Southeast. Numerous local health professionals were on hand to discuss ailments in their varying fields of work and study. Heart disease, HIV, stress, and depression were all hot-topics of the day.
After being fed a heart-healthy lunch by AUM’s catering service, attendees were treated to three presentations by area health
experts. Dr. Wynn Crawford, MD, FACCS, CCDS, of the Montgomery Cardiovascular Institute, discussed the prevalence of heart disease in women. According to studies, coronary artery disease is one of the top killers of women in the United States. Dr. Wynn’s advice is to exercise regularly and keep a diet that is high in fiber, and low in salt.
Dr. Annice Yarber, a professor of sociology at AUM, brought light to a subject that is often swept under the rug, the local threat of HIV. With more than 60 percent of HIV-related cases being reported in major Alabama cities like Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, she stressed the need for sex education and common sense. According to Dr. Yarber, participants should always “trust but verify” that sexual partners have been tested for all STDs before engaging in any type of sexual activity.
The event’s last speaker was Dr. Michelle Olson, who is also part of AUM’s faculty. Her presentation on depression and stress highlighted the fact
that there are numerous types of stress; that stress if any sort can ultimately lead a person to becoming depressed. Much like Dr. Wynn, Dr. Olson emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle; that being, one that incorporates regular exercise and good eating habits.
The symposium also offered attendees the chance to pick up health-related literature and take part in various health screenings.
The success of AUM’s first Women’s Wellness Symposium has resulted in the decision to hold the event again next year. The symposium is tentatively scheduled to take place on March 8, 2013, which also happens to be International Women’s Day.
Sarah Campbell
Staff Writer
After being fed a heart-healthy lunch by AUM’s catering service, attendees were treated to three presentations by area health
experts. Dr. Wynn Crawford, MD, FACCS, CCDS, of the Montgomery Cardiovascular Institute, discussed the prevalence of heart disease in women. According to studies, coronary artery disease is one of the top killers of women in the United States. Dr. Wynn’s advice is to exercise regularly and keep a diet that is high in fiber, and low in salt.
Dr. Annice Yarber, a professor of sociology at AUM, brought light to a subject that is often swept under the rug, the local threat of HIV. With more than 60 percent of HIV-related cases being reported in major Alabama cities like Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, she stressed the need for sex education and common sense. According to Dr. Yarber, participants should always “trust but verify” that sexual partners have been tested for all STDs before engaging in any type of sexual activity.
The event’s last speaker was Dr. Michelle Olson, who is also part of AUM’s faculty. Her presentation on depression and stress highlighted the fact
that there are numerous types of stress; that stress if any sort can ultimately lead a person to becoming depressed. Much like Dr. Wynn, Dr. Olson emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle; that being, one that incorporates regular exercise and good eating habits.
The symposium also offered attendees the chance to pick up health-related literature and take part in various health screenings.
The success of AUM’s first Women’s Wellness Symposium has resulted in the decision to hold the event again next year. The symposium is tentatively scheduled to take place on March 8, 2013, which also happens to be International Women’s Day.
Sarah Campbell
Staff Writer
Zeta Tau Alpha showcases their student involvement
Participants of the kickball tournament formed a "Pink Ribbon."
Zeta Tau Alpha stayed quite busy with student involvement in the last week of March at AUM.
The women’s fraternity began the week with a bake sale on the quad in front of Goodwyn Hall. The money raised went toward Breast Cancer Education Awareness.
“It was a way for our new members to get more involved on campus,” said Rheanna Carden, the chapter’s president.
On March 29 the women wanted to address the topic of alcohol awareness. The organization concluded the program “Death by Alcohol: The Sam Spady Story.”
The program focused on the story of Samantha Spady, a 19 year old Colorado State University student, who died of alcohol poisoning after one night of heavy drinking in 2004.
Carden added that the chapter felt the program was an effective tool in showing the sorority as more than the stereotypical image. They wanted to show that there are other alternatives to drinking, especially for the newer
students on campus.
This was the second year for ZTA to host the program, but this time it was opened to all students on campus.
On a lighter note, the women ended March with a kick of excitement. They held a kickball tournament on March 31. The 11 teams that played helped the sorority raise $510.
All profits went to the ZTA Foundation, which distributes the proceeds to Breast Cancer Research
organizations.
For any more information on Zeta Tau Alpha or to learn more about the Sam Spady Foundation, please visit http://www.zetataualpha.org or http://www.samspadyfoundation.org/samstory.html.
Rebecca Ingram
Staff Writer
The women’s fraternity began the week with a bake sale on the quad in front of Goodwyn Hall. The money raised went toward Breast Cancer Education Awareness.
“It was a way for our new members to get more involved on campus,” said Rheanna Carden, the chapter’s president.
On March 29 the women wanted to address the topic of alcohol awareness. The organization concluded the program “Death by Alcohol: The Sam Spady Story.”
The program focused on the story of Samantha Spady, a 19 year old Colorado State University student, who died of alcohol poisoning after one night of heavy drinking in 2004.
Carden added that the chapter felt the program was an effective tool in showing the sorority as more than the stereotypical image. They wanted to show that there are other alternatives to drinking, especially for the newer
students on campus.
This was the second year for ZTA to host the program, but this time it was opened to all students on campus.
On a lighter note, the women ended March with a kick of excitement. They held a kickball tournament on March 31. The 11 teams that played helped the sorority raise $510.
All profits went to the ZTA Foundation, which distributes the proceeds to Breast Cancer Research
organizations.
For any more information on Zeta Tau Alpha or to learn more about the Sam Spady Foundation, please visit http://www.zetataualpha.org or http://www.samspadyfoundation.org/samstory.html.
Rebecca Ingram
Staff Writer
AUM Students and Staff Visit Montgomery Landmarks
Students stopping at the Civil Rights Center fountain.
The Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs recently took a group of students and faculty on the first of a two-part civil rights tour through Montgomery on March 2. After its culmination, the tour will have taken students from AUM and Troy Montgomery to numerous area landmarks.
Part one of the tour included visits to the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Rosa Parks Museum. Georgette Norman, director of the Rosa Parks Museum, gave an informative tour of the Rosa Parks Museum that took the attendees through the Montgomery Bus Boycott from beginning to end. Her presentation made it clear that the 386-day boycott was a highly organized system, a fact that is often overlooked. Important artifacts from the civil rights movement are on display in the museum, including Parks’ booking fingerprints and a replica of the infamous bus.
In addition to a visit to the Rosa Parks Museum, attendees made a stop at the Civil Rights Memorial Center. A black granite fountain structure designed by Maya Lin welcomes guests to the Civil Rights Center. A partial quote by Martin Luther King, Jr., “…until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream,” adorns the black granite wall behind the fountain. After a few moments of reflection by the memorial, the group moved into the building to view its exhibit. Entering the museum is a bit of a shock since the first thing that greets people as they enter is a mangled and burned clock. As it turns out, the museum was the victim of a bomb attack some years ago. There is strict security these days because of such incidents.
The memorial center tour addressed social justice issues of the past and present and encouraged those in attendance to reflect on the issues that still plague us today. The tour ended at the Wall of Tolerance, which is a place where people can pledge to continue to fight for justice and understanding.
If the first part of the civil rights tour is any indication of what part two will be like, then it will undoubtedly be fantastically informative and thought-provoking. Part two is scheduled to take place on April 27 and will include visits to slave quarters at Old Alabama Town, the Freedom Rides museum and the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. There is no cost for attending and lunch will be served.
Anyone wishing to partake in the tour should contact the Office of Diversity and Multicultural affairs at 334-244-3904.
Sarah Campbell
Staff Writer
Part one of the tour included visits to the Civil Rights Memorial Center and the Rosa Parks Museum. Georgette Norman, director of the Rosa Parks Museum, gave an informative tour of the Rosa Parks Museum that took the attendees through the Montgomery Bus Boycott from beginning to end. Her presentation made it clear that the 386-day boycott was a highly organized system, a fact that is often overlooked. Important artifacts from the civil rights movement are on display in the museum, including Parks’ booking fingerprints and a replica of the infamous bus.
In addition to a visit to the Rosa Parks Museum, attendees made a stop at the Civil Rights Memorial Center. A black granite fountain structure designed by Maya Lin welcomes guests to the Civil Rights Center. A partial quote by Martin Luther King, Jr., “…until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream,” adorns the black granite wall behind the fountain. After a few moments of reflection by the memorial, the group moved into the building to view its exhibit. Entering the museum is a bit of a shock since the first thing that greets people as they enter is a mangled and burned clock. As it turns out, the museum was the victim of a bomb attack some years ago. There is strict security these days because of such incidents.
The memorial center tour addressed social justice issues of the past and present and encouraged those in attendance to reflect on the issues that still plague us today. The tour ended at the Wall of Tolerance, which is a place where people can pledge to continue to fight for justice and understanding.
If the first part of the civil rights tour is any indication of what part two will be like, then it will undoubtedly be fantastically informative and thought-provoking. Part two is scheduled to take place on April 27 and will include visits to slave quarters at Old Alabama Town, the Freedom Rides museum and the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. There is no cost for attending and lunch will be served.
Anyone wishing to partake in the tour should contact the Office of Diversity and Multicultural affairs at 334-244-3904.
Sarah Campbell
Staff Writer